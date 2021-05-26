Subscribe to Upset
News

Rise Against have booked a trio of new UK instores

They're taking 'Nowhere Generation' around the UK.
Published: 3:02 pm, May 26, 2021
Rise Against have booked a few UK instores.

The dates are in support of their new album 'Nowhere Generation', set for release on 4th June, which you can read all about in the June issue of Upset - pick up your copy below.

The trio of shows will see them put on three stripped-back performances across Leeds, Brighton and Kingston, in addition to 9th June's Q&A and acoustic performance at Rough Trade.

The details are:

NOVEMBER
15 Key Club, Leeds w/ Crash Records
16 Chalk, Brighton w/ Resident Records
17 Pryzm, Kingston w/ Banquet Records

