Rise Against have shared their new track 'Broken Dreams, Inc.' with a DC-inspired video

They've not long signed with Loma Vista Recordings.

Published: 10:31 am, September 16, 2020

Rise Against have released their new track, 'Broken Dreams, Inc.'.

Their first new song in three years, and the first as part of a new agreement with Loma Vista Recordings, it arrives with a new animated/motion comic video that features art from DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal drawn by the series' artist Greg Capullo.

Vocalist/lyricist Tim McIIlrath says: “One word, ‘disruption.’ You have to put power into the hands of the people, not business, you have to value people and community over profit. You can't have a shareholder-run country or a shareholder-run world, a world that values profit above all else, because profit above all else can result in dangerous repercussions for humankind.”

Check it out below.