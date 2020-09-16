Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms and more.
Order a copy
September 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Rise Against have shared their new track 'Broken Dreams, Inc.' with a DC-inspired video

They've not long signed with Loma Vista Recordings.
Published: 10:31 am, September 16, 2020
Rise Against have shared their new track 'Broken Dreams, Inc.' with a DC-inspired video

Rise Against have released their new track, 'Broken Dreams, Inc.'.

Their first new song in three years, and the first as part of a new agreement with Loma Vista Recordings, it arrives with a new animated/motion comic video that features art from DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal drawn by the series' artist Greg Capullo.

Vocalist/lyricist Tim McIIlrath says: “One word, ‘disruption.’ You have to put power into the hands of the people, not business, you have to value people and community over profit. You can't have a shareholder-run country or a shareholder-run world, a world that values profit above all else, because profit above all else can result in dangerous repercussions for humankind.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Movements embrace their new role: "I never pictured my band becoming activists for mental health awareness"
Nova Twins have unveiled their new video for 'Play Fair'
Chamber are teasing their debut album with new single 'Visions Of Hostility'
iDKHOW have released the title-track from upcoming debut album, 'Razzmatazz'
Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has unveiled her debut solo album with new track, 'Whiskey'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing