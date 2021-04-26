Subscribe to Upset
Rise Against have shared a stripped-down version of new single 'Nowhere Generation'

It's from their upcoming album of the same name.
Published: 11:09 am, April 26, 2021
Rise Against have shared a stripped-down version of new single 'Nowhere Generation'.

The track was produced by Bill Stevenson, Andrew Berlin, and Chris Beeble, and recorded in August 2020 at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO, where the band were joined by musicians on violin, viola, cello, upright bass, and piano.

Vocalist/lyricist Tim McIlrath says: "Any good song should be able to be stripped down to an acoustic guitar and played around a campfire. 'Nowhere Generation' struck us as one of those songs and we returned to the Blasting Room last year after finishing the album to track an acoustic version that we included as the B-side of a limited edition seven inch. To make it happen, we called up our Ghost Note string players and changed the feel. We gave it 'The Ghost Note Symphonies' unplugged treatment to re-create the same song but with a completely different vibe."

Give it a listen below, and keep an eye out for their new album of the same name, due on 4th June.

