Rise Against have announced their new album, 'Nowhere Generation'

Check out the title-track now.
Published: 12:07 pm, March 18, 2021
Rise Against have announced their new album, 'Nowhere Generation'.

Due for release on 4th June via their new label home, Loma Vista Recordings, the full-length is their first in four years, and is preceded by the title-track.

"I've come to realize that people want honesty and that music can be a catalyst for change," says Tim McIlrath. "I think in many ways, we've been on a mission to rile people up, and I feel very lucky to be able to do that. Our hope on this record is to jostle people awake, even it if makes you uncomfortable."

Check out 'Nowhere Generation' below.

