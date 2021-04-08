Watch

You can read more about what Ricky's up to in the May issue of Upset.

Published: 5:39 pm, April 08, 2021

Ricky Himself has shared a new single and video, 'F’d Up (but it’s true)'.

It follows on from the 25-year-old Californian's takedown people who sneer at pop culture, ‘I Know You Like Black Flag’.

"The song is written from the perspective of an ex," he says of his new one, "kind of like how I’d imagine she’d break down the harsh realities of our relationship. It makes it easier for me to empathise with someone if I try to write myself into their shoes."

Check it out below, and keep an eye out for more from Ricky Himself soon.