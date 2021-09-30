Ricky Himself has dropped a dramatic new break-up single, 'I Might Die (feat. Chloe Lilac)'

Listen

He's got more new music on the way, too.

Published: 3:25 pm, September 30, 2021

Ricky Himself has dropped his new break-up single, 'I Might Die (feat. Chloe Lilac)'.

The dramatic new pop-punk tune follows recent singles 'I Know You Like Black Flag' and 'F'd Up (But It's True)', and arrives ahead of a new 'body of work' that's coming soon.

"Mark, Tom and Travis [from blink-182], Good Charlotte - they were just the suburban kids who loved the Descendants and shit," he recently told Upset of his current inspirations.

"We're re-living that as a culture in pop music right now where I think slowly, but surely, it's turning into more and more artists reeling back on being punk visually, and [instead just] making cool shit."

Read the full interview here, and check out 'I Might Die (feat. Chloe Lilac)' below.