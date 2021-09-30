Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Ricky Himself has dropped a dramatic new break-up single, 'I Might Die (feat. Chloe Lilac)'

He's got more new music on the way, too.
Published: 3:25 pm, September 30, 2021
Ricky Himself has dropped a dramatic new break-up single, 'I Might Die (feat. Chloe Lilac)'

Ricky Himself has dropped his new break-up single, 'I Might Die (feat. Chloe Lilac)'.

The dramatic new pop-punk tune follows recent singles 'I Know You Like Black Flag' and 'F'd Up (But It's True)', and arrives ahead of a new 'body of work' that's coming soon.

"Mark, Tom and Travis [from blink-182], Good Charlotte - they were just the suburban kids who loved the Descendants and shit," he recently told Upset of his current inspirations.

"We're re-living that as a culture in pop music right now where I think slowly, but surely, it's turning into more and more artists reeling back on being punk visually, and [instead just] making cool shit."

Read the full interview here, and check out 'I Might Die (feat. Chloe Lilac)' below.

Ricky Himself · I Might Die (feat. Chloe Lilac)
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Orchards have announced a new EP, 'Trust Issues'
Ian Miles from Creeper is teasing his upcoming solo album with new single, 'Overwhelmed'
Boston Manor have released a new single, 'Algorithm'
The Velveteers have shared their new single and video, 'Father of Lies'
Wage War: "We know we're a heavy band, and we really embraced that"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing