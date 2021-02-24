Subscribe to Upset
Ricky Himself has dropped his new single, ‘I Know You Like Black Flag’

It's from an upcoming project. 
Published: 3:13 pm, February 24, 2021
Ricky Himself has dropped his new single, ‘I Know You Like Black Flag’.

Out today on Alamo Records, it sees the 25-year-old Californian takedown people who sneer at pop culture.

"I’m obsessed with pop culture," he explains. "So I try to figure out things in pop culture that can relate to a song I’m doing, and just go from there."

It's taken from the pop-punk's upcoming new project, more details of which will be announced soon.

"I know this stuff; I grew up on this," he says of his chosen genre. "If anybody is the person to deliver this kind of music, it’s me."

Check it out below.

