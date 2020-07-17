Subscribe to Upset
July 2020
REWS have shared the title-track from their upcoming album

Check out 'Today We’re Warriors' now.
Published: 9:25 pm, July 17, 2020
REWS have shared the title-track from their upcoming album.

'Today We’re Warriors' follows on from recent cut 'Heart Is On Fire', with both taken from second album 'Warriors', due 7th August.

Frontwoman Shauna Tohill says: “Today were warriors - the song exclaims exactly what the name suggests! Every morning we wake up, we have a choice in what kind of journey we will lead.

"There are dark days where our path is unclear and blocked (some more than others) and that’s when I want to encourage everyone to keep fighting forward, to gather together in the spirit of music with those who are good in your life, to support and respect each other!

"TODAY, we got this, we will get through this and we will keep moving forward to see a better, positive, thriving and equal future for all women, men, children from all races and backgrounds. Today, we’re warriors!”

Give it a listen below.

