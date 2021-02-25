renforshort takes on technology with her new single, 'virtual reality'

Watch

Published: 11:48 am, February 25, 2021

renforshort has shared her new single ‘virtual reality’.

Billed as the first taster from her upcoming second EP, the track sees the alt-pop newcomer team up with Kellen Pomeranz (Pom Pom), Jesse Fink and Beabadoobee collaborator Pete Robertson.

“’virtual reality’ is a song that tackles many topics," she explains. "But at its core, it really is about anxiety, routine, boredom, isolation, loneliness, and fear. I think a lot of people have a very unhealthy relationship with technology because it’s never really been restricted enough to consider mental health and overall health, and that has fucked so many people up, now more than ever.

“Ever since I was young, social media has played a major role in my mental wellbeing, and I became so accustomed to it, it became a part of my routine and it came before everything else. The moment I wake up, almost instinctively, I check my phone. Depending on what I see in the morning, basically determines how I’m gonna feel for the rest of the day. I hate it. But I can’t stop. And what’s most ironic about this all is you’re likely going to read this on social media or listen to the song on some sort of electronic device…”

