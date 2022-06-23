Listen

It's a cut from her upcoming debut album 'Dear Amelia'.

Published: 2:05 pm, June 23, 2022

renforshort has released a new album teaser, 'i miss myself'.

Following on from recent drops 'moshpit', 'made for you' and 'we’ll make this ok', it's a cut from her upcoming debut album 'Dear Amelia', set for release on 8th July.

"’I miss myself’ is about feeling like you need to be all these other people, until eventually you don’t know who you are anymore," she explains. "I wanted the song to feel like when you’re having a conversation and trying to stay calm, until you finally can’t hold back anymore and everything just explodes."

