Watch

renforshort has shared her new video for 'fall apart', a collab with glaive

It's from ren's new EP.
Published: 12:09 pm, May 13, 2021
renforshort and glaive have teamed up for a new single.

‘fall apart’ marks ren’s first foray into production, and arrives alongside a video too. It’s the third cut from her new EP ‘off saint dominique’, out on 4th June via Interscope Records.

“‘fall apart’ is very, very special to me for many reasons,” she explains. “For starters it’s the first song I helped produce which is so exciting! I picked up the guitar and started to play around. I played something and [co-writer] Stint thought it was dope so we just went with it.

“This song has been a favorite song of mine for so long now, I feel like I’ve been waiting forever to put it out, I knew it needed a feature though and that’s why it was taking even longer, legit a year later I knew who I wanted to do it and we got glaive on it, who is probably one of my favorite artists ever, so I’ve been so excited about that for so long now and I think it’s a really cool song.”

glaive adds: “ren is one of my favorite artists. One day she asked me to be on the song and I said ‘of course!’. I’m super happy with how the song and the video turned out.”

Check out ‘fall apart’ below.

