Published: 2:23 pm, May 13, 2022

renforshort has announced her debut album.

The follow-up to last year’s ‘saint dominique’ EP, ‘dear amelia’ will arrive on 8th July via Interscope Records and sees ren team up with longtime collaborator Jeff Hazin as well as producers/co-writers like David Pramik, Alexander 23, Andy Seltzer, John Ryan, Tia Scola, and Nick Long.

The news is also accompanied by ren’s new Travis Barker collab, ‘we’ll make this ok‘ – check it out below.



The album’s full tracklisting reads: