Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Remo Drive have released their new single and video, 'A Flower and a Weed'

The duo's new album arrives next week.
Published: 10:14 pm, June 17, 2020
Remo Drive have released their new single and video, 'A Flower and a Weed'

Remo Drive have released their new single and video, 'A Flower and a Weed'.

It's a cut from the duo's self-produced and mixed new album ‘A Portrait of An Ugly Man’, due for release on 26th June via Epitaph Records.

The press release explains: "With its acrobatic guitar work, deeply self-referential lyrics and off-the-walls energy, 'A Portrait of an Ugly Man' calls back to the dextrous, eccentric sound that helped the band – brothers Erik (vocals, guitar) and Stephen (bass) Paulson – explode onto the scene back in 2017."

Check out 'A Flower and a Weed' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Dirty Nil are back with their brand new single, 'Done With Drugs'
Zuzu has signed up for Sunderland's first-ever Lamplight Festival
DMA’s have dropped their new track, ‘Learning Alive’
IDLES have confirmed details of their third album, 'Ultra Mono'
Fontaines DC, IDLES and Kim Gordon are among the nominees for the AIM Independent Music Awards
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing