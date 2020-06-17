Watch

The duo's new album arrives next week.

Published: 10:14 pm, June 17, 2020

Remo Drive have released their new single and video, 'A Flower and a Weed'.

It's a cut from the duo's self-produced and mixed new album ‘A Portrait of An Ugly Man’, due for release on 26th June via Epitaph Records.

The press release explains: "With its acrobatic guitar work, deeply self-referential lyrics and off-the-walls energy, 'A Portrait of an Ugly Man' calls back to the dextrous, eccentric sound that helped the band – brothers Erik (vocals, guitar) and Stephen (bass) Paulson – explode onto the scene back in 2017."

Check out 'A Flower and a Weed' below.