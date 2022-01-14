Reminders have signed to Venn Records for their debut album, due this spring

Coming soon

Published: 2:54 pm, January 14, 2022

Reminders have signed to Venn Records for their debut album.

'Best Of Beach Punk' is set for release on 1st April, preceded by a video for their single 'Carousel', and a UK tour that kicks off on 10th February.

Frontman Leo Dyke says of the single: “‘Carousel’ is a song about telling people how you feel and looking for a sense of relief. Nearly everyday we are asked a variation of ‘how are you?’, and we all say ‘good’, and that made me think; what sort of chaos would ensue if we were honest? At the time I was desperate to be honest with somebody about how I felt, but I didn’t feel comfortable telling anybody ‘I need to vent’. This song is all the things I would have said if I felt as though I could have.

"The genesis of the lyrics comes from a John Lennon song called ‘Watching the Wheels’, except that song is pretty optimistic. ‘Carousel’ is its angry step-child. Bottling all of my feelings only led to being pissed off with everybody anyway, and caused me to fall out with the people around me. That's what the bridge is about: we’re all too insecure to talk about how we feel, while being simultaneously too arrogant to concede, and once a row has gone too far, nobody is willing to stand down or rationalise, when all I was really looking for was someone to talk to."

FEBRUARY

10 Worcester, Drummonds

11 London, New Cross Inn

12 Bristol, The Crofters Rights

19 Isle of Wight, Strings



MARCH

30 Northwich, The Salty Dog

31 Leeds, Boom



APRIL

01 Newcastle, The Black Bull

02 Glasgow, The Hug & Pint

04 Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge

09 Brighton, The Pipeline