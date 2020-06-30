Listen

Published: 10:31 pm, June 30, 2020

Slacker pop newcomers Reminders have dropped their new tune, 'Seaside Scampi'.

The Isle of Wight trio's latest single developed from an old demo they dug up while trying to occupy themselves during lockdown.

“I can't help but reminisce about hanging out with friends on beach right now," explains singer Leo Dyke. “I always loved the youthful, naivety of the song, which is a fan favourite at our shows so we re-recorded it in isolation, which was fun!

“Looking back within this Covid-19 event, the song meaning is hilarious (and dumb), but also a reminder that the simplest things in life can be taken away from us, like a standard meal at the chippie.

"We’ve also had time to reflect on the island’s history itself throughout the last month of shocking racist events and much like other seaside towns we also witness racism here, and it’s everywhere. It’s crazy to think that our band grew up as children looking at Golliwogs in the shop windows in the early 2000s. We discussed this whilst recording this track as our recording studio is located a stone's throw away from Osborne House, which the Queen bought from slave traders.

"I think lockdown has been a lesson in history for us as we look back in time into our own musical roots and the island’s dark past.”

Reminders have also started the 'Beach Punx Fund' where £1 of everything sold will help three organisations they support to make a positive change, so supporting this single will see donations going to Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights UK, Mind, and Surfers Against Sewage.

Give 'Seaside Scampi' a listen below.