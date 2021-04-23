Subscribe to Upset
RedHook have released their debut EP 'Bad Decisions', and a video for the title-track

Published: 10:22 am, April 23, 2021
Sydney-based alt-rock trio RedHook have released their debut EP 'Bad Decisions', and a video for the title-track.

Out today (Friday, 23rd April), the six-track effort was produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly, Trophy Eyes), and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Hands Like Houses, Underoath).

Lead singer Emmy Mack says: "’Bad Decisions’ feels like my Horcrux. There’s a chunk of my soul trapped in here. I wrote most of these lyrics when my mental health was circling the drain. I was going through a challenging time where I couldn’t understand my own mind; I felt like a freak, like a fuck-up, like no matter what I did, I couldn’t stop hurting the people I cared about most. And I poured every last ounce of hatred, rage, confusion, frustration, depression and despair that I felt towards myself and the world around me into these six songs."

