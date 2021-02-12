Subscribe to Upset
Listen

RedHook have shared the title-track from their upcoming EP, 'Bad Decisions'

"I always joke to the boys that it's my theme song," says Emmy.
Published: 1:40 pm, February 12, 2021
RedHook have shared their new single 'Bad Decisions'.

It's the title-track from the Aussie band's upcoming debut EP - due 23rd April - which was produced by Stevie Knight (Trophy Eyes, Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Hands Like Houses, Underoath).

Lead vocalist Emmy Mack says it's a “self-loathing anthem”. "I always joke to the boys that it's my theme song," she explains. "I wrote it when I was feeling depressed as fuck, trapped in a spiral of self-destructive behaviour and making a lot of *checks thesaurus* questionable life choices that only served to intensify my rubbish headspace and feelings of deep self-loathing.”

She adds: "[‘Bad Decisions'] is me reflecting from rock bottom on how on earth I went from being a straight-edge, dux-of-my-Catholic-school goody-two-shoes to feeling like a totally lost and fucked up mess of an adult. It's me laughing at myself and, I guess, trying to take something positive away from all it all. Hopefully someone else out there can relate."

Check it out below.

