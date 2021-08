Listen

It's quite a lot more pop-punky. Obviously.

Published: 10:39 am, August 17, 2021

Real Friends have shared a brand new cover.

The band have delivered a version of Smashing Pumpkins' mid-90s classic 'Tonight, Tonight', taking the original and making it a bit more - y'know - pop punky.

It's still got that same iconic orchestral sweep, though. You can check it out below.