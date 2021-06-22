Real Friends have inked a new record deal, and shared two singles

Listen

The tracks are their first with new singer Cody Muraro.

Published: 11:56 am, June 22, 2021

Real Friends have inked a new record deal with Pure Noise Records.

Alongside the news, the band have dropped two new singles - 'Nervous Wreck' and 'Storyteller' - their first with new singer Cody Muraro.

"Nervous Wreck was inspired by the isolation I’ve experienced over the last year," shares bassist Kyle Fasel. "Before COVID hit, I was making strides to get out of my introverted ways. All of those strides were quickly erased when the world flipped upside down. I’ve often been so introverted that some people take it the wrong way, like I’m mean or something. When in reality, I’ve just developed some social anxiety as I get older.

"The lyrics of the song point to me being out of my own skin when around other people, and even feeling out of place when I’m by myself. There’s not really a resolution to the song. It’s very much about being in the midst of all those complicated feelings. Having a new singer in the mix can be a hard challenge to overcome, but Nervous Wreck still fully embodies the spirit of Real Friends. It fits Cody’s voice perfectly. I remember recording it and thinking this is exactly what Real Friends is. This track is very special to me."

Check them out below.