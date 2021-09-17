Listen

It's an EP of two halves.

Published: 4:35 pm, September 17, 2021

Real Friends have released their new EP, 'Torn In Two'.

Out today (Friday, 17th September) via Pure Noise, the release sees them explore the feeling of torn-ness and separation.

Vocalist Cody Muraro explains: “I really liked how we were able to incorporate the Torn In Two theme throughout. The album artwork being people separated. The 5 main songs on one side and five alternates on the other. I think the past year has left a lot of us feeling torn, scrambling to reconnect with a sense of familiarity.”

Give it a listen below.