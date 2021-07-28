Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

The line-up now features a headline set from Biffy Clyro.
Published: 9:38 pm, July 28, 2021
Reading & Leeds has confirmed some more names for this summer's festival.

The newly-announced acts include Biffy Clyro, who are joining the headliners at the top of the bill, plus Inhaler, Bakar, Holly Humberstone, Gender Roles, Blanco, Trillary Banks, Dana Dentata, French The Kid, Jazmin Bean, Chaya, Kam-Bu, Che Lingo, Punkband, and Russ Millions.

The line-up for the BBC Music Introducing Stage has also been confirmed, featuring Bull, Yard Act, Finn Askew, Berwyn, Lauran Hibberd, Low Girl, Master Peace, Low Hummer, Meg Ward, Tayo Sound, and more.

Due to “various restrictions and logistics”, the cancellations include Queens of the Stone Age, Madison Beer, Denzel Curry, Sofi Tukker, Super Whatevr, Wallows, Oliver Tree, Tate McRae, MizorMac, and Nation of Language.

Reading & Leeds will take place from 28th-30th August.

