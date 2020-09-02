Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Reading & Leeds has signed up five more acts for 2021's event

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Thursday, 3rd September.
Published: 7:17 pm, September 02, 2020
Reading & Leeds has signed up five more acts for 2021's event

Five more acts have joined the bill for Reading & Leeds 2021.

Charli XCX, Yungblud (pictured), Sigrid, Neck Deep and Jack Harlow have been added to the first lot of names, announced just a few days ago. 

For the first time, the event will host two main stages with six headliners: Stormzy and Liam Gallagher (who were also playing 2020), plus Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens of the Stone Age.

The all-male top bill has come as a bit of a surprise following organiser Melvin Benn's recent comments. In promoting the event last week, he claimed this would be 'the most all encompassing and inclusive Reading & Leeds line-up ever'.

Also confirmed are Two Door Cinema Club, Lewis Capaldi, Beabadoobee, 100 Gecs, Ashnikko, AJ Tracey, Doja Cat, Da Baby, Fever 333, Mabel, Sofi Tukker, Lyra, Madison Beer and MK.

Reading & Leeds 2021 will take place from 27th-29th August. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Thursday, 3rd September.

