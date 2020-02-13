Loads of acts have been confirmed for this year's Reading & Leeds, including All Time Low, Stormzy, Fever 333, Creeper and more

Loads of acts have been confirmed for this year's Reading & Leeds.
Following the early self-announces of headliners Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine, Stormzy has secured a place at the top of the bill.
Also playing this summer, are All Time Low, As It Is, The Maine, Run The Jewels, Fontaines DC, IDLES, Waterparks, Fever 333, Creeper, Black Peaks, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dune Rats.
Plus, Migos, Two Door Cinema Club, Gerry Cinnamon, Courteeners, Slowthai, Rex Orange County, Sam Fender, AJ Tracey, Declan McKenna, Sea Girls, The Hunna, Georgia, Sports Team, Girl In Red, and loads more.
Reading & Leeds takes place from 28th-30th August. Tickets go on sale from Thursday 13th February at 9am.
Your first #RandL20 wave has arrived ❤️ 💛 General tickets on sale 13.02.2020 🎟️ Got a @Barclaycard… you can get exclusive pre-sale access until 8.59am on Thursday 13th and 10% OFF every pre-sale ticket courtesy of Barclaycard 💳 T&Cs apply 👉 https://t.co/GNinX4nSX2 pic.twitter.com/8iB6eNKS3g— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 11, 2020