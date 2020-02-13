Loads of acts have been confirmed for this year's Reading & Leeds, including All Time Low, Stormzy, Fever 333, Creeper and more

Festivals

Reading & Leeds takes place from 28th-30th August.

Published: 11:15 am, February 11, 2020

Loads of acts have been confirmed for this year's Reading & Leeds.

Following the early self-announces of headliners Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine, Stormzy has secured a place at the top of the bill.

Also playing this summer, are All Time Low, As It Is, The Maine, Run The Jewels, Fontaines DC, IDLES, Waterparks, Fever 333, Creeper, Black Peaks, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dune Rats.

Plus, Migos, Two Door Cinema Club, Gerry Cinnamon, Courteeners, Slowthai, Rex Orange County, Sam Fender, AJ Tracey, Declan McKenna, Sea Girls, The Hunna, Georgia, Sports Team, Girl In Red, and loads more.

Reading & Leeds takes place from 28th-30th August. Tickets go on sale from Thursday 13th February at 9am.