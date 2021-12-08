Subscribe to Upset
December 2021 / January 2022
Festivals

Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon and more are set for Reading & Leeds 2022

There's also Enter Shikari, Fever 333, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D, jxdn, Kid Brunswick, Run The Jewels and more.
Published: 9:47 am, December 08, 2021
Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon and more are set for Reading & Leeds 2022

Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Enter Shikari and more are all set to play this year's Reading & Leeds Festival.

Six headliners have been announced for the August event, with Rage Against The Machine and Bring Me The Horizon joined by Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys and Halsey at the top of the bill.

Elsewhere, there's the lines of Fever 333, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D, jxdn, Kid Brunswick, Run The Jewels and more.

Reading & Leeds takes place between 26th and 28th August 2022. General sale tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, 10th December, with pre-sales available now. You can check out the full line-up in the poster below.

Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon and more are set for Reading & Leeds 2022
