Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Reading & Leeds 2020 has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19

RATM were one of this year's headliners.
Published: 4:39 pm, May 12, 2020
Reading & Leeds 2020 has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19

This year's Reading & Leeds has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The event was set to take place from 28th-30th August, headlined by Liam Gallagher, Rage Against The Machine and Stormzy, but will no longer be happening due to safety concerns.

"It has become clear that it's just not possible for this year's festival to go ahead," reads a statement. "We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon."

Also set to play this year were Migos, Gerry Cinnamon, Courteeners, Run The Jewels, Two Door Cinema Club, All Time Low, Bloxx, Sam Fender, Rex Orange County, AJ Tracey, Declan McKenna, Wallows, Fontaines D.C., Sea Girls, Easy Life, Inhaler, Idles, Waterparks, Georgia and loads more.

Read the full message below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Rammstein have cancelled their upcoming European dates due to COVID-19
The 1975's Finsbury Park show has moved to 2021
Asking Alexandria have released a new lockdown video for 'House On Fire'
Enter Shikari: "We can't do an album without at least one song about climate change"
The Winter Passing have announced their new album, 'New Ways Of Living'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing