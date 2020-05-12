Reading & Leeds 2020 has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19

Festivals

RATM were one of this year's headliners.

Published: 4:39 pm, May 12, 2020

This year's Reading & Leeds has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The event was set to take place from 28th-30th August, headlined by Liam Gallagher, Rage Against The Machine and Stormzy, but will no longer be happening due to safety concerns.

"It has become clear that it's just not possible for this year's festival to go ahead," reads a statement. "We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon."

Also set to play this year were Migos, Gerry Cinnamon, Courteeners, Run The Jewels, Two Door Cinema Club, All Time Low, Bloxx, Sam Fender, Rex Orange County, AJ Tracey, Declan McKenna, Wallows, Fontaines D.C., Sea Girls, Easy Life, Inhaler, Idles, Waterparks, Georgia and loads more.

Read the full message below.