March 2021
Festivals

Reading Festival 2021 has sold out

And Leeds nearly has.
Published: 11:27 am, February 26, 2021
The event - which confirmed this week that it's going ahead following the announcement of new COVID-19 guidelines - has shifted all of its day and weekend tickets, with the Leeds leg just having limited Friday and Sunday day tickets remaining.

This year's bill will feature Charli XCX, Yungblud (pictured), Sigrid, Neck Deep, Jack Harlow, Two Door Cinema Club, Lewis Capaldi, Beabadoobee, 100 Gecs, Ashnikko, AJ Tracey, Doja Cat, Da Baby, Fever 333, Mabel, Sofi Tukker, Lyra, Madison Beer and MK.

For the first time, the event will host two main stages with six headliners: Stormzy and Liam Gallagher (who were also playing 2020), plus Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens of the Stone Age.

Reading & Leeds 2021 will take place from 27th-29th August.

