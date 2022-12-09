Foals, You Me At Six, Billie Eilish, Chase Atlantic and more are playing Reading & Leeds 2023

Festivals

Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Inhaler and more are also on the bill.

Published: 10:24 am, December 09, 2022

The line-up for Reading & Leeds Festival 2023 has been announced, with Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender, and Imagine Dragons set to headline the event.

The festival, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, will also feature performances from You Me At Six, Wet Leg, Chase Atlantic, Don Broco, MUNA, Inhaler and more.

Speaking about headlining the festival for the first time, Sam Fender says: “I first went to Leeds Festival with Dean when we were teenagers. We had a wild time, a rite of passage. Ten years later and we’re headlining. I’m so excited, it’s going to be fucking intergalactic! See you down the front.”

Meanwhile, returning headliner Yannis Philippakis of Foals explains: “We’re so hyped to be back at Reading & Leeds. We’ll never forget the rush of headlining Leeds in the absolute pouring rain in 2016, a show that was one of our most intense ever, or back in 2008 at Reading feeling possessed, climbing the rigging and launching myself headfirst into the crowd.

"We’ve always had an amazing and feral time playing here, one of the greatest festivals in the world. It's so special to be given a headline slot and we’re gonna rock it. Oh, and we might throw in a surprise or two. See you in the pit.”

"We are delighted to return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2023 with another epic six headline artists, and an incredible, genre-defying line-up that features some of the very best in modern music," said Melvin Benn, the boss of R+L and MD of Festival Republic. "Once again Reading & Leeds is set to be the ultimate bank holiday festival weekend – we can’t wait to be back!"

Last year's edition of the twin-site festival featured performances from Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, and Halsey.

Reading & Leeds Festival 2023 is set to take place on 25th-27th August 2023. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Monday, 12th December.

The full line-up for Reading & Leeds 2023 so far reads:



BILLIE EILISH

SAM FENDER

FOALS

THE KILLERS

IMAGINE DRAGONS

LEWIS CAPALDI

ANDY C

BABY QUEEN

BECKY HILL

BICEP LIVE

CENTRAL CEE

CHASE ATLANTIC

DECLAN MCKENNA

DON BROCO

ELIZA ROSE

GEORGIA

INHALER

LF SYSTEM

LIL TJAY

LOVEJOY

LOYLE CARNER

MEEKZ

MK

MUNA

NESSA BARRETT

NOTHING BUT THIEVES

SHY FX

SLOWTHAI

SONGER

STEVE LACY

THE SNUTS

TION WAYNE

TRIPPIE REDD

WET LEG

YOU ME AT SIX

YUNG LEAN