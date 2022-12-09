Foals, You Me At Six, Billie Eilish, Chase Atlantic and more are playing Reading & Leeds 2023

The line-up for Reading & Leeds Festival 2023 has been announced, with Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender, and Imagine Dragons set to headline the event.
The festival, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, will also feature performances from You Me At Six, Wet Leg, Chase Atlantic, Don Broco, MUNA, Inhaler and more.
Speaking about headlining the festival for the first time, Sam Fender says: “I first went to Leeds Festival with Dean when we were teenagers. We had a wild time, a rite of passage. Ten years later and we’re headlining. I’m so excited, it’s going to be fucking intergalactic! See you down the front.”
Meanwhile, returning headliner Yannis Philippakis of Foals explains: “We’re so hyped to be back at Reading & Leeds. We’ll never forget the rush of headlining Leeds in the absolute pouring rain in 2016, a show that was one of our most intense ever, or back in 2008 at Reading feeling possessed, climbing the rigging and launching myself headfirst into the crowd.
"We’ve always had an amazing and feral time playing here, one of the greatest festivals in the world. It's so special to be given a headline slot and we’re gonna rock it. Oh, and we might throw in a surprise or two. See you in the pit.”
"We are delighted to return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2023 with another epic six headline artists, and an incredible, genre-defying line-up that features some of the very best in modern music," said Melvin Benn, the boss of R+L and MD of Festival Republic. "Once again Reading & Leeds is set to be the ultimate bank holiday festival weekend – we can’t wait to be back!"
Last year's edition of the twin-site festival featured performances from Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, and Halsey.
Reading & Leeds Festival 2023 is set to take place on 25th-27th August 2023. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Monday, 12th December.
The full line-up for Reading & Leeds 2023 so far reads:
BILLIE EILISH
SAM FENDER
FOALS
THE KILLERS
IMAGINE DRAGONS
LEWIS CAPALDI
ANDY C
BABY QUEEN
BECKY HILL
BICEP LIVE
CENTRAL CEE
CHASE ATLANTIC
DECLAN MCKENNA
DON BROCO
ELIZA ROSE
GEORGIA
INHALER
LF SYSTEM
LIL TJAY
LOVEJOY
LOYLE CARNER
MEEKZ
MK
MUNA
NESSA BARRETT
NOTHING BUT THIEVES
SHY FX
SLOWTHAI
SONGER
STEVE LACY
THE SNUTS
TION WAYNE
TRIPPIE REDD
WET LEG
YOU ME AT SIX
YUNG LEAN