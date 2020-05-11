News

They had a few UK shows planned for June.

Published: 8:59 pm, May 11, 2020

Rammstein have cancelled their upcoming European dates due to COVID-19.

The band - who were on the road in support of their just-released seventh album - were due to be performing throughout spring 2020.

They were to play shows all over Europe, with dates taking place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 14th June, and Coventry’s Ricoh Arena the following week, on 20th June.

"Due to local event restrictions related to COVID-19, which now affect almost all planned dates, the band’s 2020 stadium tour can unfortunately not take place," they explain.

"We are currently checking whether it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible!

"All tickets will remain valid until then. Thank you again for your understanding and patience."