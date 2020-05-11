Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

Rammstein have cancelled their upcoming European dates due to COVID-19

They had a few UK shows planned for June.
Published: 8:59 pm, May 11, 2020
Rammstein have cancelled their upcoming European dates due to COVID-19

Rammstein have cancelled their upcoming European dates due to COVID-19.

The band - who were on the road in support of their just-released seventh album - were due to be performing throughout spring 2020.

They were to play shows all over Europe, with dates taking place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 14th June, and Coventry’s Ricoh Arena the following week, on 20th June.

"Due to local event restrictions related to COVID-19, which now affect almost all planned dates, the band’s 2020 stadium tour can unfortunately not take place," they explain.

"We are currently checking whether it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible!

"All tickets will remain valid until then. Thank you again for your understanding and patience."

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The 1975's Finsbury Park show has moved to 2021
Asking Alexandria have released a new lockdown video for 'House On Fire'
Enter Shikari: "We can't do an album without at least one song about climate change"
The Winter Passing have announced their new album, 'New Ways Of Living'
Matt Bellamy has released a new lockdown-inspired solo track, 'Tomorrow's World'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing