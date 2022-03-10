Rammstein have announced a new album for April, 'Zeit'

Coming soon

Check out the title-track now.

Published: 5:00 pm, March 10, 2022 Photos: Bryan Adams.

Rammstein have announced their new album, 'Zeit'.

Following three years after their untitled album, their eighth full-length is set for release on 29th April, preceded by the title-track.

"Till Lindemann (vocals), Paul Landers (guitar), Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar), Flake (keyboards), Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums) spent two years working on the eleven songs on the new album," a press release explains. "They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini. “Zeit” was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France."

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour throughout summer.