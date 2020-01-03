Rage Against the Machine, Yungblud, PUP and more are playing Coachella 2020

Festivals

Coachella takes place across two weekends in April.

Published: 11:22 am, January 03, 2020

The line-up for this year's Coachella is out, with Rage Against the Machine headlining.

Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are also topping the US event's 2020 bill, with appearances elsewhere from Run the Jewels, Brockhampton, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, IDLES, The Chats, PUP, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Regrettes, The Murder Capital, Fontaines DC, Mannequin Pussy, Yungblud, and loads more.

Rumours have been circulating that My Chemical Romance are also playing, but there's no sign of them yet.

Coachella takes place from 10th-12th, and 17th-19th April, across two weekends. You can check out the full line-up in the poster below.