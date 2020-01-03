Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Rage Against the Machine, Yungblud, PUP and more are playing Coachella 2020

Coachella takes place across two weekends in April.
Published: 11:22 am, January 03, 2020
Rage Against the Machine, Yungblud, PUP and more are playing Coachella 2020

The line-up for this year's Coachella is out, with Rage Against the Machine headlining.

Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are also topping the US event's 2020 bill, with appearances elsewhere from Run the Jewels, Brockhampton, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, IDLES, The Chats, PUP, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Regrettes, The Murder Capital, Fontaines DC, Mannequin Pussy, Yungblud, and loads more.

Rumours have been circulating that My Chemical Romance are also playing, but there's no sign of them yet.

Coachella takes place from 10th-12th, and 17th-19th April, across two weekends. You can check out the full line-up in the poster below.

Rage Against the Machine, Yungblud, PUP and more are playing Coachella 2020
July 2019
Grab this issue

July 2019

Featuring Yungblud, Baroness, Jamie Lenman, Waterparks and loads more!
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Bottom Line's new single 'Happy' is about their love of chocolate
Paramore's Hayley Williams is gearing up to release some solo tunes
Check out Geoff Wigington from Waterparks' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Linkin Park, Sum 41, Alien Ant Farm and more
Fever 333 celebrate a top 2019: "Things are moving in the right direction"
Track by Track: SWMRS - Berkeley's on Fire
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing