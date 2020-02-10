Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels have confirmed themselves for Reading & Leeds

Rage join Liam Gallagher at the top of the bill.
Published: 8:53 pm, February 10, 2020
Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels have confirmed themselves for Reading & Leeds

Ahead of tomorrow's line-up announcement, a couple of acts have confirmed themselves for Reading & Leeds a little early.

Rage Against the Machine - the event's second headliner, following Liam Gallagher - and Run The Jewels will both perform at the August Bank Holiday weekend festival.

The annual weekender will take place from 28th-30th August, with tickets on sale now.

Catch Rage and RTJ on tour together in Europe this autumn: 

AUGUST
28 Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
30 Reading, UK - Reading Festival

SEPTEMBER
01 Paris, FR - Rock En Seine
04 Stradbally, IR - Electric Picnic
06 Berlin, DE - Lollapalooza Berlin
08 Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
10 Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
12 Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels have confirmed themselves for Reading & Leeds
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Enter Shikari have announced their new album, 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible'
Check out The Faim's Aussie playlist, feat. Stella Donnelly, Spacey Jane and more
Le Butcherettes have dropped their new single, 'Don't Bleed, You're In The Middle Of The Forest'
Code Orange have shared a new single from their upcoming album, check out 'Swallowing The Rabbit Whole'
The Mysterines: "A lot of people don't realise how much of a struggle it is"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing