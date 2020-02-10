Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels have confirmed themselves for Reading & Leeds

Ahead of tomorrow's line-up announcement, a couple of acts have confirmed themselves for Reading & Leeds a little early.
Rage Against the Machine - the event's second headliner, following Liam Gallagher - and Run The Jewels will both perform at the August Bank Holiday weekend festival.
The annual weekender will take place from 28th-30th August, with tickets on sale now.
Catch Rage and RTJ on tour together in Europe this autumn:
AUGUST
28 Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
30 Reading, UK - Reading Festival
SEPTEMBER
01 Paris, FR - Rock En Seine
04 Stradbally, IR - Electric Picnic
06 Berlin, DE - Lollapalooza Berlin
08 Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
10 Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
12 Vienna, AT - Stadthalle