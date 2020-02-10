Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels have confirmed themselves for Reading & Leeds

Festivals

Rage join Liam Gallagher at the top of the bill.

Published: 8:53 pm, February 10, 2020

Ahead of tomorrow's line-up announcement, a couple of acts have confirmed themselves for Reading & Leeds a little early.

Rage Against the Machine - the event's second headliner, following Liam Gallagher - and Run The Jewels will both perform at the August Bank Holiday weekend festival.

The annual weekender will take place from 28th-30th August, with tickets on sale now.

Catch Rage and RTJ on tour together in Europe this autumn:



AUGUST

28 Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

30 Reading, UK - Reading Festival



SEPTEMBER

01 Paris, FR - Rock En Seine

04 Stradbally, IR - Electric Picnic

06 Berlin, DE - Lollapalooza Berlin

08 Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

10 Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

12 Vienna, AT - Stadthalle