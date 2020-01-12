Listen

Published: 10:30 am, March 25, 2022

RØRY has shared her new single ‘Kill The Girl’.

She explains: “KILL THE GIRL is like my origin story for becoming RØRY. It was after (yet another) traumatic break up in 2018 that I knew something had to change. I didn’t want to be that girl any more.”

“Blue hair, some new tattoos, and a new city later…I became a stronger version of myself. I got sober, got therapy, and committed to 18 months of celibacy to figure out what was driving my destructive choices. Needless to say life is a lot fucking better now. Those things work. Sometimes you have to kill the person you were to figure out who you can become.”

‘Kill The Girl’ follows up on previous effort ‘Uncomplicated’, released at the end of 2021 after a comment on Avril Lavigne’s Tik-Tok blew up. A debut EP is due later in 2022.

You can check out 'Kill The Girl' below.