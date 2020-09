Watch

They've not long released their new record.

Published: 8:20 pm, September 29, 2020

PVRIS have released a new video for 'Use Me (Feat. 070 Shake)'.

It's the title-track from the band's latest album 'Use Me', which was released just a few weeks ago and sees frontwoman Lynn Gunn "own[ing] her role as PVRIS’ leader and sole architect".

"Special thanks to Griffin Stoddard, Evan Brown, Laura Burhenn, Captain Daddy Sir, Claire Montgomery, Peggy Wright, TT Britt, and everyone else who made this video happen!" she says.

Give it a watch below.