Watch

The song's about "reckoning with outside opinions", Lynn explains.

Published: 12:05 pm, August 06, 2021

PVRIS have shared a video for their new single, 'Monster'.

The huge new track follows on from the band's latest album 'Use Me', released last year.

“‘Monster’ is a song about reckoning with outside opinions and expectations put upon oneself,” frontwoman Lynn Gunn explains. “It can be easy to take on the weight of negative situations/opinions, this is about the struggle of releasing those inhibitions and internalizations and returning back to yourself.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the US.