The song's about "reckoning with outside opinions", Lynn explains.
Published: 12:05 pm, August 06, 2021
PVRIS have shared a video for their new single, 'Monster'.

The huge new track follows on from the band's latest album 'Use Me', released last year.

“‘Monster’ is a song about reckoning with outside opinions and expectations put upon oneself,” frontwoman Lynn Gunn explains. “It can be easy to take on the weight of negative situations/opinions, this is about the struggle of releasing those inhibitions and internalizations and returning back to yourself.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the US.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
