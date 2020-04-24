Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

PVRIS have shared their sci-fi new video for ‘Gimme A Minute'

PVRIS are also on the cover of May's issue of Upset.
Published: 2:11 pm, April 24, 2020
PVRIS have shared their sci-fi new video for ‘Gimme A Minute'

PVRIS have shared their sci-fi new video for ‘Gimme A Minute'.

It's the latest teaser from the band's new album 'Use Me', which was originally due in May, but will now arrive on 10th July owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The last two years have been a LOT to process," says Lynn Gunn. "I was navigating health issues while trying to make this album in a timely manner. The pacing and dynamic of the song feels similar to when your mind starts to spiral on something, the quiet start slowly stirring and building eventually landing into chaos."

Give it a watch below, and pick up the new issue of Upset - which has Lynn's face on the cover, 'FYI' - after the jump.

May 2020
Grab this issue

May 2020

Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance, Enter Shikari, Trivium, Angels & Airwaves, Diet Cig and loads more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
The 1975 have finally shared their new huge single, 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)'
Laurie Vincent from Slaves and producer Jolyon Thomas have dropped their debut Larry Pink The Human single
TRNSMT has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19
Here's the new issue of Upset, with PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance, Enter Shikari and more!
The Xcerts, Jamie Lenman and more are taking part in new online festival, Homeschool
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing