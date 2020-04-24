Watch

PVRIS are also on the cover of May's issue of Upset.

Published: 2:11 pm, April 24, 2020

PVRIS have shared their sci-fi new video for ‘Gimme A Minute'.

It's the latest teaser from the band's new album 'Use Me', which was originally due in May, but will now arrive on 10th July owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The last two years have been a LOT to process," says Lynn Gunn. "I was navigating health issues while trying to make this album in a timely manner. The pacing and dynamic of the song feels similar to when your mind starts to spiral on something, the quiet start slowly stirring and building eventually landing into chaos."

Give it a watch below, and pick up the new issue of Upset - which has Lynn's face on the cover, 'FYI' - after the jump.