Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Wage War, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Tom Morello and more.
Order a copy
November 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

PVRIS have announced a new tour for 2022

The run will call off in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London after a run of mainland Europe shows next year.
Published: 3:11 pm, October 25, 2021
PVRIS have announced a new tour for 2022

PVRIS have announced plans for a spring UK & European tour.

The run will call off in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London after a run of mainland Europe shows next year.

It follows up on last week’s new single, ‘My Way’, which you can check out below.

The dates go on sale on Friday, 29th October at 10am – you’ll be able to grab PVRIS tickets for their 2022 UK shows here. Full details after the jump.

PVRIS 2022 UK dates:

MAY 2022
7 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
8 Glasgow O2 Academy
9 Birmingham O2 Academy
11 London O2 Academy Brixton

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Willow has announced a London show for later this year
Check out Social Animals' new single, 'Adults'
Ashnikko is getting spooky again with new track ‘Halloweenie IV: Innards’
The Velveteers: "So many things have been leading up to this moment"
Tom Morello: "The world does not change itself; that is up to you"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing