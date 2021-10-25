PVRIS have announced a new tour for 2022

PVRIS have announced plans for a spring UK & European tour.
The run will call off in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London after a run of mainland Europe shows next year.
It follows up on last week’s new single, ‘My Way’, which you can check out below.
The dates go on sale on Friday, 29th October at 10am – you’ll be able to grab PVRIS tickets for their 2022 UK shows here. Full details after the jump.
PVRIS 2022 UK dates:
MAY 2022
7 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
8 Glasgow O2 Academy
9 Birmingham O2 Academy
11 London O2 Academy Brixton
ANNOUNCING THE UK/EU 2022 TOUR. pre-sale this Wednesday and general sale this Friday. vip packages available soon. get ready for a brand new show. pic.twitter.com/Am9TvTNLZ0— PVRIS (@ThisIsPVRIS) October 25, 2021