PVRIS have announced a new tour for 2022

On the road

Published: 3:11 pm, October 25, 2021

PVRIS have announced plans for a spring UK & European tour.

The run will call off in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London after a run of mainland Europe shows next year.

It follows up on last week’s new single, ‘My Way’, which you can check out below.

The dates go on sale on Friday, 29th October at 10am – you’ll be able to grab PVRIS tickets for their 2022 UK shows here. Full details after the jump.