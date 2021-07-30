Subscribe to Upset
PVRIS are back with a huge new single, 'Monster'

Give their new 'un a listen now.
Published: 11:55 am, July 30, 2021
PVRIS are back with a new single, 'Monster'.

The huge new track follows on from the band's latest album 'Use Me', released last year.

“‘Monster’ is a song about reckoning with outside opinions and expectations put upon oneself,” frontwoman Lynn Gunn explains. “It can be easy to take on the weight of negative situations/opinions, this is about the struggle of releasing those inhibitions and internalizations and returning back to yourself.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the US very soon indeed.

