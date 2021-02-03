PVRIS are teaming up with REZZ for a brand new track this Friday

PVRIS are set to release a brand new collab this Friday (5th February).
Titled 'Sacrificial', it's a team-up with Canadian producer and DJ REZZ, and was previewed with a short snippet via Twitter, which you can check out below.
Something special with @OfficialRezz coming out this Friday. Stay tuned.https://t.co/9iBN81uJOV pic.twitter.com/fHX2TKz6pN— PVRIS (@ThisIsPVRIS) February 1, 2021
This all follows up on the deluxe edition of PVRIS' most recent album 'Use Me', which dropped last year. You can pre-save the track here.