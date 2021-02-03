Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

PVRIS are teaming up with REZZ for a brand new track this Friday

It's called 'Sacrificial', apparently.
Published: 9:17 am, February 03, 2021 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.
PVRIS are teaming up with REZZ for a brand new track this Friday

PVRIS are set to release a brand new collab this Friday (5th February).

Titled 'Sacrificial', it's a team-up with Canadian producer and DJ REZZ, and was previewed with a short snippet via Twitter, which you can check out below.

This all follows up on the deluxe edition of PVRIS' most recent album 'Use Me', which dropped last year. You can pre-save the track here.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Drones: "There's a lot on there… I had a lot to say!"
Chase Atlantic have announced their new album, 'Beauty In Death'
IDLES have dropped a new video for 'Carcinogenic', filmed live for Independent Venue Week
Girl Friday have shared a video for their recent single 'Earthquake'
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new video and single, 'O.N.E.'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing