PVRIS have postponed their spring tour to 2023 after experiencing album delays

On the road

Lynn and co. are currently working on a new album.

Published: 4:21 pm, April 04, 2022

PVRIS have announced that they're postponing their spring tour.

The band - led by Lynn Gunn - were intending to release an album, the follow-up to 2020's 'Use Me', to coincide with the shows, but delays have shifted back all their plans.

A statement explains: "The original spring 2022 headline tour dates were meant to be accompanied by a brand new PVRIS album.

"Due to the unlimited amount of obstacles and setbacks brought on from the pandemic along with being placed in limbo by our old label; the lack of space, lack of time, lack of budget and conflict of priorities/interest regarding the PVRIS brand and community (from them not us) proved it nearly impossible to have this album written, recorded, conceptualized, up to standard and ready for your consumption by the time of this tour.

"I never want to compromise the creative quality or integrity of our music and visuals. This is something that unfortunately had to be done too many times on this past album cycle (we gave it our best despite the circumstances). I refuse to do that moving forward. PVRIS deserves better and you deserve better, as you are the sole reason we get to do what we do.

"Our spring tour will be moved to 2023. PVRIS now free to move forward into this next chapter.

"Thank you for your patience. Album in progress.

"Let's make this the best one yet."

Find all the new dates on the poster below.