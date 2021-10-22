Subscribe to Upset
Check out PVRIS' latest rifftastic bop, 'My Way'

Lynn Gunn is pushing through with style with the brand new track.
Published: 9:00 am, October 22, 2021
PVRIS have dropped a new single ‘My Way’.

Lynn explains: “‘My Way’ is a song about accepting and embracing the trials and tribulations of the past, present, and future. It’s about facing the pain, loss, hard times, and hard decisions while finding empowerment and humility (and a sprinkle of humour) through it all. Life always pushes us toward great change and growth. When we stop fighting it and flow with it, we offer ourselves, and others, so much more. Whatever way it takes us, our paths are all so uniquely our own. You have your way and I have my way.”

It follows on from last year's album 'Use Me'. You can read our cover feature with Lynn around the release here.

The track comes alongside a video which features frontwoman, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Lynn Gunn performing the track in a white studio, surrounded by amps and old TVs.

You can check out 'My Way' below.

