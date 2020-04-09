News

The record was originally due in May.

Published: 11:51 am, April 09, 2020

PVRIS have put back the release of their new album, 'Use Me'.

The record was originally due in May, but it will now arrive on 10th July owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We're working on a few things to make it up to you and hold you over," they explain. "Thanks for your continued support. We hope you’re all staying safe during this time."

Already preceded by lead single 'Dead Weight', the record sees frontwoman Lynn Gunn "own[ing] her role as PVRIS’ leader and sole architect", a press release explains.

Lynn expands: “I allowed myself to support a narrative I thought I had to support of PVRIS being a band. I didn’t really have a role model for this. Coming from a ‘band culture,’ it’s about how the group is always greater than the sum of its parts, and you’re not supposed to take credit, even if you do everything. There’s no template or role model for really owning it as a woman. I wanted to make everyone else happy and uphold an image I thought we had to.

"Growing up, I learned I don’t have to do that anymore. I’m finally allowing myself to take credit. I’ve got the full support and encouragement of my bandmates. PVRIS is a unit and very much a team, but the heart and soul of the vision and music always has sourced from me. I’m just saying it now. I fulfilled my own vision of what a role model should be."