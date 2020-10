Listen

Feat. a new song.

Published: 10:50 am, October 23, 2020

PVRIS have released a deluxe version of their latest album 'Use Me'.

The 16-track record features five new tracks, including remixes of 'Dead Weight' and 'Hallucinations', plus brand new song 'Thank You' featuring RAYE.

Give it a listen below, in full.

'Use Me' was released over the summer, and sees frontwoman Lynn Gunn "own[ing] her role as PVRIS’ leader and sole architect".