Preceded by lead single 'Dead Weight', the record sees frontwoman Lynn Gunn "own[ing] her role as PVRIS’ leader and sole architect", a press release explains.

Published: 7:30 pm, March 04, 2020

PVRIS have announced their new album 'Use Me', and it's coming on 1st May.

Lynn expands: “I allowed myself to support a narrative I thought I had to support of PVRIS being a band. I didn’t really have a role model for this. Coming from a ‘band culture,’ it’s about how the group is always greater than the sum of its parts, and you’re not supposed to take credit, even if you do everything. There’s no template or role model for really owning it as a woman. I wanted to make everyone else happy and uphold an image I thought we had to.

"Growing up, I learned I don’t have to do that anymore. I’m finally allowing myself to take credit. I’ve got the full support and encouragement of my bandmates. PVRIS is a unit and very much a team, but the heart and soul of the vision and music always has sourced from me. I’m just saying it now. I fulfilled my own vision of what a role model should be."

The tracklisting reads:



1. ‘Gimme A Minute’

2. ‘Dead Weight’

3. ‘Stay Gold’

4. ‘Good To Be Alive’

5. ‘Death of Me’

6. ‘Hallucinations’

7. ‘Old Wounds’

8. ‘Loveless’

9. ‘January Rain’

10. ‘Use Me’

11. ‘Wish You Well’