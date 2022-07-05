Listen

Feat. State Champs, Seeyouspacecowboy, The Dirty Nil, Seaway, Drug Church and more.

Published: 11:40 am, July 05, 2022

Pure Noise Records have unveiled a new covers compilation.

'Dead Formats Volume 1' - set to arrive in full on 29th August - is a collaboration with Pabst Blue Ribbon, and features contributions from State Champs, Seeyouspacecowboy, The Dirty Nil, Seaway, Drug Church and more.

"Bosstones were one of the first bands to make me excited about music,” says Pat Kindlan of Drug Church's contribution. “Not to get too deep here, but I get emotional if I think back to that time when my child mind was in full discovery mode. For me, Bosstones were part of that formative moment where music is just starting to make sense but is still unknown enough to be thrilling. And the band was the perfect gateway to genres I've worked in for a long time since. The fact that this likable band I could play for my friends at school also covered Slapshot and Minor Threat BLEW MY MIND. This band I loved since age 12 and this hardcore thing I'm getting into at age 15 have crossover? How? It was like putting together a puzzle. I am grateful for Mighty Mighty Bosstones and I hope this cover turns some younger listeners on to the 'plaid era' of the band.”

Check out Drug Church’s take on The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' 'Someday I Suppose', and Microwave’s cover of 'Santeria' by Sublime, below.