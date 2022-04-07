Watch

"It’s one of the new tracks we’re most excited about playing live for sure," the band explain.

Published: 10:41 am, April 07, 2022

Puppy have shared a new video for 'My Offer'.

It's a track from their new album, 'Pure Evil'. The full-length - which follows on from the trio's debut, 'The Goat' - is set for release on 6th May via Rude Records.

The band explain: "The mission statement for our new album ‘Pure Evil’ was to reach into every corner of our musical interests and put together something that felt free and fun. ‘My Offer’ is (hopefully) both of those things and a pretty rare instance of us pushing the tempo up a bit. In true Puppy fashion however, we had to throw the nastiest, sludgiest riff on the record in there halfway through just to stop things getting too stale. It’s one of the new tracks we’re most excited about playing live for sure.”

Of the video, they add: "We made the video for the track using an iPhone face-hacking app normally used for lip sync videos on TikTok, turning the technology instead onto scenes & characters from our favourite paintings by Hieronymous Bosch. ‘The Last Judgement’ and ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’ are two triptychs which juxtapose fantastic images of divine purity & grandeur with some of the most nightmarish & grotesque visuals ever painted; idealised visions of pastel purity & Edenic excess rub up against strange, bestial creatures which torture one-another amidst Hellish tableaus. It all feels very Heavy Metal somehow.

"We figured that if anything could make these eerie creatures more surreal & unnerving, having them sing along to the latest Puppy track might be a good place to start."

Check out the new single below.