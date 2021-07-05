Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring AFI, DE'WAYNE, Beartooth, Pom Pom Squad and more.
Order a copy
July 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Puppy are back with a new single, 'Angel'

It's the start of a new chapter for the group.
Published: 10:19 am, July 05, 2021
Puppy are back with a new single, 'Angel'

Puppy are back with a new single, 'Angel'.

The track marks their first under a new label deal with Rude Records, and arrives with news of a live show dubbed 'A Night Of Pure Evil' at The Garage in London, on 17th December.

"During 2020 we focused on trying to write the best album the world had ever heard," the trio comment. "Our goal for this first single was to combine the power of November Rain, Purple Rain and Can you Stand the Rain times 1000. I think you’ll all agree that we massively succeeded."

Check out 'Angel' below, and keep an eye out for more from the band soon.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced their new album, 'Sticky'
Free Throw: "We tried to keep the band fun, while also tackling serious topics"
Pom Pom Squad: "Saying I wanted to make a Motown-grunge-punk record was a hard sell"
phem has debuted a brand new video for 'congratulations'
August Burns Red have shared a new video for 'Bloodletter'.
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing