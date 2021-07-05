Listen

It's the start of a new chapter for the group.

Puppy are back with a new single, 'Angel'.

The track marks their first under a new label deal with Rude Records, and arrives with news of a live show dubbed 'A Night Of Pure Evil' at The Garage in London, on 17th December.

"During 2020 we focused on trying to write the best album the world had ever heard," the trio comment. "Our goal for this first single was to combine the power of November Rain, Purple Rain and Can you Stand the Rain times 1000. I think you’ll all agree that we massively succeeded."

Check out 'Angel' below, and keep an eye out for more from the band soon.