Check out Puppy's new track, 'Shame'

Puppy have dropped the latest taster of their new album, 'Pure Evil' - new track 'Shame'.
Following on from 'The Kiss' and '...And Watched It Glow', it's the latest offering to preview the band's forthcoming full-length, set to arrive on 6th May.
Speaking about the song, the band explain: "'Shame' is possibly our favourite song on the album (although they’re all stone cold rippers). It marks a big step forward for us creatively in our minds because you’ve still got all the hallmarks of our “sound” (sweet harmony guitars, sad boi lyrics), but set against these big snappy groove between the drums and bass. We wanted you to be able to blast it out your low rider with the windows down whilst analysing your life choices and maybe crying a bit."
Alongside the news, the band are opening up vinyl pre-orders for 'Pure Evil'.
"We are also very excited to say vinyl pre-orders for our new album “Pure Evil” are now live," the band reveal. "Buy them for yourselves, loved ones, and even sworn enemies that you’re looking to bury the hatchet with. You could also throw an exclusive t-shirt or scented candle into the mix to enhance your listening experience even further."
Puppy are set to head out on the road this May. You can catch them at:
May
14 The Cavern, Exeter
16 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, Wales
17 Voodoo Daddys, Norwich
18 Tower, Hull
19 Firebug, Leicester
20 Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield
22 Stereo, Glasgow, Scotland
23 The Cluny, Newcastle upon Tyne
24 Dead Wax, Birmingham
25 Lending Room, Leeds
26 The Deaf Institute, Manchester
27 Jericho Tavern, Oxford
28 The Joiners, Southampton
30 The Exchange, Bristol
31 The Garage, London