Check out Puppy's new track, 'Shame'

Listen

It's the latest taster of their upcoming full-length, 'Pure Evil'.

Published: 11:00 am, February 28, 2022

Puppy have dropped the latest taster of their new album, 'Pure Evil' - new track 'Shame'.

Following on from 'The Kiss' and '...And Watched It Glow', it's the latest offering to preview the band's forthcoming full-length, set to arrive on 6th May.

Speaking about the song, the band explain: "'Shame' is possibly our favourite song on the album (although they’re all stone cold rippers). It marks a big step forward for us creatively in our minds because you’ve still got all the hallmarks of our “sound” (sweet harmony guitars, sad boi lyrics), but set against these big snappy groove between the drums and bass. We wanted you to be able to blast it out your low rider with the windows down whilst analysing your life choices and maybe crying a bit."