PUPPY have shared a new 90s computer game video for 'Glacial'

It's taken from their new album 'Pure Evil', which dropped earlier this month

Published: 8:58 pm, May 26, 2022

PUPPY have shared a new video for their track 'Glacial'.

Taken from their new album 'Pure Evil', which dropped earlier this month, the band explain: "This was our second collaboration with our good friend Sam Bailey, who also animated the title sequence for the 'Arabella' (from EP Vol II) video. Sam was really into the aesthetic of late 90’s computer game graphics and did an incredible job of animating the entire sequence we dreamed up to beautiful low poly perfection."

"For this video we wanted to create something that felt like the end credit scene from a video game that never existed. Games of the early 3D era often had really ambitious ending sequences that served as a reward for completing the game, they usually ended with the message “Thanks for playing”, and since Glacial would be the last single to come off Pure Evil we thought it was an appropriate sentiment."

You can check out the video for 'Glacial' below.