Puppy have booked a new headline tour for May

On the road

Published: 11:14 am, February 09, 2022

Puppy have announced a new headline tour for May, which includes the shows postponed from their December 2021 tour.

The dates are in support of their new album, 'Pure Evil'. The full-length - which follows on from the trio's debut, 'The Goat' - is set for release on 6th May via Rude Records. They've also shared a new video for '...And Watched it Glow'.

Vocalist and guitarist Jock Norton says of the record's creation: "We had to dig fairly deep to find the purpose in doing any of it, because the global narrative was rightly shifted to more important things. But I think to be honest that sort of introspection had filtered through into other aspects of our lives, so being able to record this album sort of gave us a bit of purpose and something to cling on to.

"Ultimately for us we wanted to feel engaged and productive and useful, even if it was only for ourselves and each other. Like I said, there’d be times when it would feel a bit meaningless, but getting to a place where you’re comfortable with that and happy to let the work be it’s own reward really helped us grow as a band and as people I think."

MAY

14 The Cavern, Exeter

16 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, Wales

17 Voodoo Daddys, Norwich

18 Tower, Hull

19 Firebug, Leicester

20 Sidney & Matidla, Sheffield

22 Stereo, Glasgow, Scotland

23 The Cluny, Newcastle upon Tyne

24 Dead Wax, Birmingham

25 Lending Room, Leeds

26 The Deaf Institute, Manchester

27 Jericho Tavern, Oxfiord

28 The Joiners, Southampton

30 The Exchange, Bristol

31 The Garage, London