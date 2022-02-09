Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Puppy have booked a new headline tour for May

They've also shared a new video for '...And Watched it Glow'.
Published: 11:14 am, February 09, 2022
Puppy have announced a new headline tour for May, which includes the shows postponed from their December 2021 tour.

The dates are in support of their new album, 'Pure Evil'. The full-length - which follows on from the trio's debut, 'The Goat' - is set for release on 6th May via Rude Records. They've also shared a new video for '...And Watched it Glow'.

Vocalist and guitarist Jock Norton says of the record's creation: "We had to dig fairly deep to find the purpose in doing any of it, because the global narrative was rightly shifted to more important things. But I think to be honest that sort of introspection had filtered through into other aspects of our lives, so being able to record this album sort of gave us a bit of purpose and something to cling on to.

"Ultimately for us we wanted to feel engaged and productive and useful, even if it was only for ourselves and each other. Like I said, there’d be times when it would feel a bit meaningless, but getting to a place where you’re comfortable with that and happy to let the work be it’s own reward really helped us grow as a band and as people I think."

The details are:

MAY
14 The Cavern, Exeter
16 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, Wales
17 Voodoo Daddys, Norwich
18 Tower, Hull
19 Firebug, Leicester
20 Sidney & Matidla, Sheffield
22 Stereo, Glasgow, Scotland
23 The Cluny, Newcastle upon Tyne
24 Dead Wax, Birmingham
25 Lending Room, Leeds
26 The Deaf Institute, Manchester
27 Jericho Tavern, Oxfiord
28 The Joiners, Southampton
30 The Exchange, Bristol
31 The Garage, London

