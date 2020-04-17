Puppy have dropped a new video for 'Powder Blue', which didn't quite go as planned...

Watch

Published: 11:08 am, April 17, 2020

Puppy have dropped a new video for 'Powder Blue', a cut from the group's 'iii' EP.

“‘Powder Blue’ is the first song on our last EP, iii," they explain. "We called it that because it was our third EP, and because there are three of us in the band. For whatever reason, triptychs, triplets, three-pieces & trilogies felt quite important to us at that point.

"The whole idea with the songs on ‘iii’ was that they should sound like what they are; three people in a room together, with little to no over-dubs, add-ons or studio wizardry.

"It’s fitting then that, because of world events, the video ended up mirroring this concept in its simplicity."

The band's original video idea involved a huge gig with pyro, stage props and lighting - but they had to scale back thanks to COVID-19.

"We had a lot of ambitious ideas for this video going into it, and for many reasons these didn’t exactly play out how we’d hoped. But we like this video now precisely because of its limitations; because, like the EP, it’s a record of three people coming together to try and make something bigger than the sum of their parts. The fact that we failed miserably doesn’t seem to matter as much now.”

Give it a watch below.